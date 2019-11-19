Rusk County Sheriff's deputies recently arrested a 17-year-old from Longview on warrants charging him with shooting another male and with burglary.
William Chayce Tolar was held Tuesday in Gregg County Jail on $45,000 in bonds on a warrant for affidavit of incarceration for burglary of habitation and on a warrant from the Gregg County Court of Law for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, jail records said.
His Nov. 1 arrest came days after a Longview police sergeant interviewed three males who said two of them had separate fights with Tolar in the 400 block of Glenhaven Drive, the warrant said.
After the fights, Tolar went to a pickup and stood on the passenger side, continued arguing with one of the males, pulled out a handgun and fired it in the male's direction, hitting him in the rear.
The vehicle on which Tolar was standing fled the scene, the warrant said.