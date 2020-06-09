Longview police arrested a 37-year-old woman Saturday and charged her with stabbing another person, according to a report.
Lacey Lynne Steddum of Longview was being held Tuesday on a $10,000 bond in Gregg County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, jail records show.
Police arrested Steddum at 3:38 p.m. Saturday after responding to the 100 block of East Culver Street about somebody being cut. The victim, whose gender and age were not released, had a stabbing wound in the abdomen.
Police arrested Steddum in the 100 block of East Highland Avenue. She admitted to stabbing the victim and throwing the knife down before leaving the scene, the report said.