A 42-year-old Longview woman has been arrested on an Upshur County warrant charging her with having sex with a teenage boy who worked for her, Upshur County Chief Deputy Sheriff David Hazel said.
Crystal M. Morgan was being held Wednesday in Upshur County Jail on a $150,000 bond on a warrant for sexual assault of a child, Hazel said. Longview police arrested Morgan on the warrant June 17, and she was transferred the next day to the Upshur County Jail in Gilmer.
Hazel said the warrant issued March 5 by the 115th District Court in Upshur County charged Morgan with sexual assault of a boy, then 15, over several days in January 2019 at an Upshur County business.
He said the Smith County Sheriff's Office notified the Upshur County Sheriff's Office on Jan. 30, 2019, because the incidents took place in Upshur County.
"And then later on that day, we were contacted by the victim's father, who had learned of possible problems," Hazel said.
Hazel said sheriff's deputies initially arrested Morgan on Sept. 4, 2019. She was later released on a $75,000 bond.