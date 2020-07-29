A 25-year-old Longview woman was arrested Tuesday after an arson indictment in connection with a December house fire on Booker Street, according to a court document.
Lavera Mae Wright was released Wednesday from Gregg County Jail on a $15,000 bond on a warrant from the 124th District Court after a grand jury indictment on a charge of arson, jail records show.
She was arrested at 3:22 p.m. Tuesday at the North Jail.
The indictment, dated June 10, said Wright intended to damage or destroy the Booker Street home.
A separate indictment, also dated June 10, said she also sought that day to set fire to a vehicle parked at a hotel in the 600 block of North Access Road by igniting paper inside the fuel filter.
In a report released in March, Longview Deputy Fire Marshal Bert Scott said that on Dec. 13, Wright ignited clothing and lighter fluid on the home before trying to set the vehicle ablaze.
The vehicle belonged to a woman with whom Wright was arguing over a man, and the home belonged to the woman’s father, according to investigators. No one was injured in the fires.