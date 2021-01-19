A Longview woman has been arrested after her 2-year-old child tested positive for the drug PCP in September, according to court documents.
LaTosha Stanfield, 46, was arrested and released Jan. 13 from the Gregg County Jail on $15,000 bond on a charge of child abandoning or endangering - negligence.
According to court documents, Stanfield took her child to have a drug screening on Sept. 18. Stanfield and the toddler tested positive for PCP.
“(Stanfield) signed an affidavit with CPS acknowledging her child may have been exposed to the smoke from her smoking PCP,” court documents said.
On Oct. 19, a CPS worker reported Stanfield to Longview police for the positive drug test. The CPS worker told law enforcement that the agency received a call alleging physical abuse of the child as well as hygiene and physical care concerns.
“It is due to the neglect and endangerment of the child that this warrant is requested,” according to court documents.
Stanfield was arrested Jan 13 in Gregg County.