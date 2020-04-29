A Longview woman has been arrested on a capital murder charge after the death of an infant.
Officers responded just before 7 a.m. Tuesday to an unknown problem in the 3300 block of South Eastman Road, police said. A woman led them to a residence in the 700 block of Ethel Street, where officers found an infant who was unresponsive.
First responders took the infant to a local hospital, where the child later died.
Andrea Burks, 40, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of assault family violence strangulation. On Wednesday, police added a charge of capital murder in the death of the infant. She was being held Wednesday on $2 million in bonds, according to online jail records.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Longview police at (903) 237-1170 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-7867 or greggcountycrimestoppers.com .