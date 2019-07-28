From staff reports
A 39-year-old woman was found dead overnight at a Longview home, and police said Sunday evening that she had been shot
Longview police officers responding to a check welfare call at 3:19 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Temple Street found Kimberly Wallace dead.
In a statement released Sunday, Longview police didn’t call the death a homicide but said, “Police are still gathering information and investigating this crime at this time.”
According to her Facebook page, Wallace was the mother of three children and worked for Longview ISD as a child nutrition assistant manager.
Investigators are encouraging anyone with information about Wallace’s death to call Longview Police Department at (903) 237-1199 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-7867.
The death is potentially the fourth homicide in Longview this year. Kristy Nicole Perez, 38, and her mother, Lori Susan Perez, 58, were killed at Kristy Perez’s home in the 1700 block of Loring Lane on Feb. 19; and Marcos Solis, 23, was found dead April 21 at the Belaire Manor Apartments where he lived.