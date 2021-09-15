A Longview woman was given a deferred judgement after pleading guilty Wednesday to an injury to a child charge in connection with the 2018 death of a toddler.
Shaglenda Denise Reddix, 34, was given a 10-year deferred judgment by 124th District Court Judge Alfonso Charles. She will be on probation and monitored by community supervision, and violations of her probation could result in a prison sentence.
A second defendant, Ciara Channel Dison, 31, pleaded guilty to murder related to the death of the 1-year-old child and was sentenced in March to 30 years in prison.
Longview police arrested the women April 4, 2018, on charges related to the Jan. 6, 2018, death.
The mother of the child told police that Dison and Reddic were her child’s godmothers.
Longview police were dispatched Jan. 6, 2018, to the couple’s apartment at 115 E. Hawkins Parkway.
According to an arrest warrant, Reddix told investigators that the child had been staying with them for about a week and they often kept the child for weeks at a time. Dison told police the child had cried for more snacks and continued to cry until she took a nap.
About an hour later, Dison said Reddix noticed the child wasn’t breathing, according to the warrant.
The warrant noted that investigators saw blood stains “consistent with the victim’s height” on walls similar in size to a cut on the back of the child’s head.
Dison’s 4-year-old daughter, who lived in the apartment, said “she observed Dison throwing (the child) to the floor. She then described Dison ‘balling up’ the victim and placing her inside a blue basket. The 4-year-old also said Dison rolled the basket on the ground with (the child) inside,” according to the warrant.
Dison said the child received the injuries two days prior while playing a game with her daughter, pretending that “the floor is lava.” While playing the game, Dison claimed she dropped the 1-year-old child when she tried to jump onto the kitchen counter.
Later, Dison said the reason she dropped the child was because of a seizure.
The official cause of death was cerebral hypoxia from blunt force injuries of the head, and it was ruled a homicide. According to the report, the child had several bruises on different parts of her body, and her brain was swollen.