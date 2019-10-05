A 21-year-old Longview woman pleaded guilty and was sentenced Friday to four years in state prison for assaulting her younger brother and for a crash that caused serious injuries.
Judge Scott Novy of the 188th District Court also sentenced Malaka Denise Bridges to 10 years of probation with 480 hours of community service after she pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Longview police arrested Bridges on Jan. 2 on a charge of injury to a child/elderly/disabled person, according to Gregg County Jail records.
Several witnesses said Bridges assaulted her 13-year-old brother after an argument at their home in the 200 block of East Young Street. The boy had a cut below his left eye and several cuts on the left side of his face near his mouth and nose, police said.
Bridges' sentencing on the other charge of accident involving serious bodily injury stems from a crash and assault that happened Nov. 10, court records show.