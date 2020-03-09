A woman accused of setting two fires in Longview last fall has been arrested and charged with arson.
Lavera Mae Wright, 25, of Longview was being held Monday in Gregg County Jail on a $9,000 bond after being arrested Saturday night.
Longview Deputy Fire Marshal Bert Scott said that on Dec. 13, Wright ignited clothing and lighter fluid on a Booker Street home before trying to set a vehicle ablaze outside the Globe Inn on North Access Road, according to a complaint released Monday.
The vehicle belonged to a woman with whom Wright was arguing over a man, and the home belonged to the woman’s father, according to investigators. No one was injured in the fires.
The father told Scott that he heard popping noises before he looked outside and saw fire on the corner of his home, the complaint states, and then he noticed Wright walking across the yard to an SUV. He recognized her as being at his home earlier that day.
On March 3, Scott interviewed Wright’s mother, who identified Wright in photos from motel surveillance video and said she noticed her car had been moved one morning in December and that Wright told her “that she was having issues with some other girl,” according to the complaint.