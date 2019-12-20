A 29-year-old Longview woman was being held Friday on nearly $500,000 in bonds on at least 18 charges after a car she was driving crashed Thursday, soon after police abandoned a chase, and four people — including an improperly restrained infant and the woman — were taken to the hospital.
Latashia C. Gardner remained Friday in Gregg County Jail on $434,000 in bonds on charges of abandon, endanger child, with intent to return; evading arrest or detention causing serious bodily injury; and accident involving serious bodily injury, jail records show.
Bonds also covered a warrant from the 188th District Court for bond forfeiture for evading arrest or detention, with a previous conviction; two warrants from the Gregg County Court at Law for theft of property valued at between $100 and $750 and a separate warrant for bond forfeiture for assault causes bodily injury; two warrants from the Gregg County District Clerk for theft of property valued at less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions; four warrants from law enforcement for theft of property valued at less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions; three warrants from the Gregg County Sheriff's Office for theft of property valued at less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions; and one warrant from the Gregg County Sheriff's Office for theft of property valued between $2,500 and $30,000.
Gardner also awaited bond Friday on a warrant from the Bossier City Police Department for being a fugitive.
A Longview police officer pursued Gardner at 2:16 p.m. Thursday after he recognized her driving a car headed south on Spur 63 and being wanted for multiple felony and misdemeanor warrants, the report said.
The officer activated his overhead lights and siren to try pull Gardner over at Marshall Avenue and Spur 63, but she increased her speed and drove through a red light at Spur 63 and Cotton Street, the report said.
He discontinued the pursuit, but two minutes later, officers responded to a crash with injuries at the 5000 block of West Loop 281 involving Gardner's car, the report said. Officers determined she drove in the median and was passing cars at a high rate of speed at the time of the crash, the report said.
One woman passenger in her car was taken with broken bones to a local hospital, and an infant who was not properly restrained in a car seat also was taken to the hospital. In addition, an occupant in the other vehicle was taken to a hospital.
Officers found Gardner on Ray Street with severe cuts to her face, and an ambulance took her to a hospital before she was booked into jail, the report said.