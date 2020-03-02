A Longview woman was killed early Saturday in a one-vehicle wreck in Van Zandt County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Troopers responded to the crash just before 4 a.m. about five miles west on Canton on Interstate 20, DPS spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark said Monday.
Preliminary reports show Brandy Rene Tovar, 30, was driving west on I-20 when her vehicle when into the center median, Dark said. The vehicle then started skidding, traveled back across I-20 into the outer median and rolled. The driver was ejected.
Tovar was taken to Kaufman Presbyterian Hospital where she was pronounced dead.