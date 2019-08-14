A 24-year-old Longview woman was sentenced Wednesday to 330 days in Gregg County Jail for making a firearm accessible to her boyfriend's child, who shot herself to death.
Judge Kent Phillips of the Gregg County Court at Law sentenced Daylain Anisse Jones stemming from the June 14, 2018, death of 3-year-old Geneva August. The girl's father, Manuel August Jr., 25, of Longview was arrested April 15 on a warrant for the same misdemeanor offense and awaits prosecution.
The arrest warrant for Jones said the child had been staying with August and Jones as part of a court-ordered visitation around Father's Day.
Jones told authorities at the time that she had left Geneva watching TV in a bedroom where a gun owned by August was kept, the arrest warrant said. Jones said she went to the living room to watch TV.
Two men, August's uncles, were inside the Owings Avenue home when the shooting occurred. An uncle was who inside the kitchen told police he heard a gunshot and ran into the bedroom, where he found the child bleeding. He immediately alerted Jones and the other uncle.
Geneva died hours later in a local hospital. Jones told an investigator that the pistol had been kept in a corner behind the television and was believed to be out of reach to children, according to Jones' arrest warrant.
An affidavit by a Longview police offer reported Jones as saying the gun was kept in the corner because children could not get into the corner.
Gregg County Sheriff's deputies arrested Jones at 3:55 p.m. Monday at the courthouse in advance of her sentencing.