A New Orleans man arrested Monday has been indicted on a murder charge in the February shooting death of a Longview man.
Aaron Williams, 36, was indicted July 23 by a Gregg County grand jury on the murder charge. He was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies Monday in Orleans Parish, Louisiana. Williams remained Tuesday in the Gregg County Jail on $250,000 bond.
According to the indictment, Williams is accused of shooting and killing 44-year-old Joseph Pierre Brice on Feb. 29.
Officers responded at about 3:20 p.m. that day to a report of a shooting in the 1700 block of South Mobberly Avenue, where they found Brice dead outside a clothing store.
Brice’s death was the city’s fourth homicide of the year.
Longview has seen nine deaths this year that could be classified as homicides. In addition to Brice, others this year include:
James Barron, 30, of Longview was arrested and charged with murder after 58-year-old Llewellyn Williams was found dead in his home on the 1200 block of Eighth Street. Police discovered the body during a welfare check June 20.
Ernest Berry Neal, 36, was found dead outside his home June 7 in the 3400 block of Morrison Street. Police are investigating his death.
Prometheaus Washington, 27, of Dallas was charged May 9 with criminally negligent homicide after Gregg County Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace B.H. Jameson said Washington was in the back seat of a vehicle holding a handgun near the intersection of Mobberly Avenue and Young Street when the gun discharged, striking a male victim in the front seat who was killed.
Angelita Ruiz, 39, of Longview, was arrested April 29 and charged with murder in the shooting death of a man who was found with life-threatening injuries that morning at a home in the 1700 block of Live Oak Drive. Police said the shooting appeared to be “domestic related” and did not release the name of the man.
Andrea Burks, 40, was charged April 28 with capital murder after police say she smothered her 3-month-old daughter with a pillow and tried to smother her two other daughters because she feared authorities would take them away.
Nolan Trezhon Gardner Johnson, 20, of Longview, was arrested Feb. 19 after the fatal shooting of Damian Devon Daniels, 26, of Gladewater the previous day outside the home Johnson shared with his mother on Finch Drive.
Brandon Keith Harris, 37, of Longview was arrested in connection with the Jan. 30 shooting death of Valerie Hackett, 24, at the Ware Meadows Apartments in the 900 block of South High Street.
Eduardo Sereno, 19, of Longview was charged with criminally negligent homicide in the Jan. 22 fatal shooting of Bryan Rivera, 17, on Scenic Drive.
Anyone with information on these cases is asked to contact Longview police at (903) 237-1170 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-7867 or greggcountycrimestoppers.org .