A 36-year-old Louisiana man was arrested Thursday on Interstate 20 in Gregg County and charged with stealing a vehicle and committing forgery and fraud against an elderly person, according to a report.
Dennis Tyrone Knowles of Haynesville, Louisiana, was being held Friday in Gregg County Jail on $32,000 in bonds on charges of forgery-defraud/harm of another elderly person, previous conviction; fraudulent use/possession of fewer than five identifying pieces of information of an elderly person; theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000 in value; unauthorized use of a vehicle; failure to identify as a fugitive or give false information; and on a warrant from Midland for violation of probation for a previous conviction of sex offender's duty to register.
A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper arrested Knowles at 12:07 p.m. Thursday at Interstate 20 and milepost 582 after DPS communications notified him about a stolen vehicle coming from Smith County, the report said.
Knowles identified himself by another name, and the trooper found two checks Knowles filled out using the other man's name along with that man's driver's license, the report said. Knowles told the trooper that he was trying to cash the checks for gas money.
The trooper also was notified by Midland police who sought to obtain a warrant for Knowles' arrest on charges of aggravated sexual assault and kidnapping, according to the report.