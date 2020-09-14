A North Carolina man remains in the jail accused of sexually abusing a child over an eight-year period in Smith County, documents show.
Alan Felton, 49, of Sylva, North Carolina was booked Wednesday into the Smith County Jail on charges of sexual assault of a child and continuous sexual assault of a child younger than 14. His bonds total $1.75 million.
According to an arrest affidavit, a teen reported she was sexually assaulted and that the abuse started as early as when she was 6 years old.
In an interview with police, Felton denied the accusations, according to the document.
Felton, who moved to North Carolina from Tyler, is a convicted sex offender. He was convicted in 1999 for aggravated sexual assault of child and indecency with a child by sexual contact, the affidavit stated.