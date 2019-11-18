A Longview man accused of making terroristic threats against two local school districts through social media has waived his right to a jury trial.
David Alexander Nelson, 20, of Longview was scheduled for jury trial this week.
The case remains pending, and no hearings have been set, according to court documents.
Nelson faces from two to 10 years in prison if convicted in the October 2018 threats on Kilgore and Longview high schools via the messaging app Snapchat.
Nelson has been in the Gregg County Jail on a $500,000 bond since his arrest Oct. 28, 2018. He is accused of threats made against Kilgore High School on Oct. 24 and against Longview High School the next day.