A Longview man was arrested this week after police say his dog attacked and injured a man who was walking by his yard.
Martin Gilbert Rodriguez, 53, was released Wednesday on a $5,000 bond on a felony charge of attack by dog resulting in serious bodily injury.
At about 10:44 p.m. Tuesday, Longview police responded to an “animal case” in the 1200 block of 12th Street. According to the probable cause document, officers found multiple dogs were loose and one had attacked a person.
“The victim told me he was walking on the opposite side of the street, when the dog left the yard and bit the victim multiple times in the leg,” an officer said in court documents. “I observed multiple bandages on the victim’s right leg.”
A nurse later told the officer that the bites would leave scarring on the man’s leg.
At the scene, Rodriguez was “standing around and had to be told by officers multiple times to get his dogs and put them inside his residence,” according to documents. Police said one of the dogs tried to attack multiple people walking by and “attempted to attack a car that drove past the location.”
An Animal Control officer arrived and tried to catch the loose dog, asking Rodriguez several times to capture the dog.
“Rodriguez refused and stated ‘no I’m not helping you because you’re just going to put him down,’” court documents said.
Police arrested Rodriguez at about 12:15 a.m. Wednesday.
In the report, an officer said Rodriguez was arrested because he failed to secure his dog, and the dog made an “unprovoked attack” on a person who was not on the owner’s property.
No court date has been set. Rodriguez was arrested in 2019 on animal-at-large and other charges.