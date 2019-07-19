Longview police arrested a man Wednesday indicted on warrants for threatening another man with a knife and assaulting a Longview police officer on the same day, according to court records.
John Rogers, 63, of Longview was being held Friday in Gregg County Jail on $100,000 in bonds on warrants from the 124th District Court after grand jury indictments on charges of assault on a peace officer/judge and assault with a deadly weapon, jail records show.
The reports said Rogers about Dec. 22, 2017, threatened another man by brandishing, wielding or swinging a knife at him.
Rogers then struck or kicked a police officer while the officer was trying to subdue him. The officer reported being injured.
Police arrested Rogers at 8:22 p.m. Wednesday at his home in the 900 block of Sandefur Street.