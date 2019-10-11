Gregg County Sheriff's deputies arrested a 29-year-old Longview man Thursday morning after a man who reported his vehicle stolen saw the suspect driving it, sheriff's spokesman Lt. Josh Tubb said.
Tubb said the car owner noticed his vehicle, which was reported stolen Monday in Upshur County, about 7:30 a.m. Thursday in the 8400 block of U.S. 259 near FM 449. The owner called the sheriff's office, and a deputy arrested Jacob Wayne Bellomy within minutes.
Bellomy was being held Friday in Gregg County Jail on $35,500 in bonds on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle, a warrant from the Gregg County Court at Law for burglary of vehicle and a warrant from Morris County for theft of property between $100 and $750 in value, jail records show.
The owner of the vehicle exercised prudence by not approaching Bellomy, according to Tubb.
"This is what we ask all people to do: observe and report," Tubb said. "Let us respond, because we are trained how to respond."