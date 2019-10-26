A 31-year-old Marshall man was arrested Saturday after a fatal shooting at the Belaire Manor apartment complex, according to Marshall police.
Charles Ray Mason was charged with murder.
At about 1:30 p.m., police received reports that a man had been shot in the 1300 block of Melanie Street at the apartments, police said.
Police and other emergency personnel found the man with several gunshot wounds. Police did not release the name of the victim Saturday.
Another man, later identified as Mason, was identified as the shooter by witnesses and was found a short distance from the scene by responding officers.