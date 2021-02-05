A Rusk County man has been charged with murder in the January death of a Lakeport man who was beaten with an ax handle.
John Houston Brown, 39, of Laneville was held Friday in the Gregg County Jail on $500,000 bond in connection with the death of David Dean Pitman Jr.
Gregg County sheriff’s investigators on Jan. 12 were called to assist Lakeport police on a possible homicide at Triple A Estates Mobile Home Park in the 5100 block of Estes Parkway, according to a warrant for Houston’s arrest.
According to the document, dispatch received a 911 call at about 6:54 p.m. that day from an unidentified woman using a disconnected cellphone.
The caller, later identified as a neighbor, requested an ambulance for a man who was unresponsive. She told dispatch that she checked on the man four times that day and he was fine. Later, she could see him through the window of the single-wide mobile home, and he “looked unresponsive,” she said.
The first officer at the scene knocked on the door and announced his presence, but there was no response. The front door was unlocked, according to the document. When the officer entered the home, he found the man who “appeared to have been deceased for several hours and there was blood everywhere.”
According to court documents, the victim appeared to have a large wound on top of his head, and there was a wooden club next to his body on the couch.
Neighbors told police that Pitman lived in the mobile home with a woman named Tabitha Garrison. Police could not immediately find Garrison.
Police got a search warrant for the home and positively identified the victim as Pitman. An investigator found several shirts pulled inside out, a pair of jeans and a pair of sneakers on the flood beside Pitman, according to the document. The items were “soiled with mud and blood.”
Investigators also found blood on the sink and floor in the bathroom and blood and evidence of a struggle in the front yard with blood leading inside the home.
In the days following, investigators received several tips about the incident. One tip identified the man who assaulted Pitman as Brown, also known as “J Breezy.”
On Jan. 22, Garrison was arrested on an unrelated charge. During an interview with investigators, she gave a recount of events that happened surrounding Pitman’s death. She said Pitman’s girlfriend stayed at the home Jan. 10 through the following day. On Jan. 11, the couple were arguing, and Brown came to the home. Garrison thought she heard Pitman’s girlfriend leave with Brown. A short time later, Pitman beat on the wall and asked her to help him take off his shirt. Pitman’s face, she told investigators, was covered in blood.
Garrison said she pulled off several tops he was wearing and that his right elbow looked “busted.” She went to bed and said Pitman was asleep and snoring the next morning. When she returned after dark, he was dead. Garrison said she left because she had a warrant and called police.
On Jan. 25, Pitman’s girlfriend agreed to be interviewed by investigators. She told police that while she was at the mobile home, she and Pitman argued about a man with whom he said she was cheating, the document stated.
The girlfriend called Brown to come pick her up. Pitman became angrier when he looked at her phone and saw she had called Brown.
When Brown got to the home, he and Pitman starting fighting in the front yard. The girlfriend told investigators she could not tell what Brown was using to hit Pitman because it was dark, and she pleaded with Brown to stop. He was carrying a wooden ax handle when he got back to the truck.
Brown said he “just talked to him” and that Pitman had a knife and was going to stab his girlfriend.
She told investigators she knew Pitman would not stab her. She said Brown dropped her off at a friend’s house in Liberty City.
An autopsy on Pitman listed his cause of death as “blunt force injuries to the head” and “blunt force injuries of the abdomen” listed as other significant conditions.