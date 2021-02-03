A Mount Pleasant man accused of shooting at a Longview police officer in 2018 is expected to enter a guilty plea Thursday, according to court records.
Randy Carl Jeffrey, 34, was charged with attempted capital murder of a peace officer in an incident that lead to an officer-involved shooting. A grand jury later indicted Jeffrey on additional charges of possession of a controlled substance, burglary of a building and theft of a firearm.
He is expected to enter a guilty plea in the 188th District Court.
Officer William Smeltzer was shot at several times before he returned fire at Jeffrey.
Smeltzer had responded to a call about a suspicious person at about 8 p.m. Dec. 23, 2018, in the 1400 block of East Marshall Avenue.
According to reports, there was a confrontation shortly after Smeltzer made contact with Jeffrey. Jeffrey allegedly fled from the officer, and Smeltzer gave chase. During the pursuit, Jeffrey began shooting at Smeltzer. The officer returned fire, striking Jeffrey and then taking him into custody.
Jeffrey sustained non-life threatening injuries, was treated and booked into the Gregg County Jail.
Smeltzer was not injured. Texas Rangers investigated the shooting and cleared Smeltzer of any wrongdoing in the shooting.