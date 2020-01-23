Longview police arrested a 50-year-old man early Thursday morning and charged him with cutting his girlfriend with a pocketknife and hitting her in the head with a whiskey bottle, according to a report.
Jimmy Vinson Johnson of Longview was being held Thursday on a $10,000 bond in Gregg County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault on a date/family/household member, with a weapon, jail records show.
Police arrested Johnson at 3:40 a.m. Thursday at his home in the 1700 block of Sunbeam Drive after meeting the victim an hour earlier in the emergency room at Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center-Longview, the report sad. She had a cut about 6 inches long under her left arm.
Johnson told police he had been drinking heavily and said his girlfriend fell on the corner of their bed and cut her arm on an exposed screw, the report said. Police found no evidence of blood on the screw.