A 20-year-old Longview man who pleaded no contest a year ago in connection to his role in a 2016 home invasion was arrested Wednesday after authorities sought to end his deferred adjudication, according to court records.
Reginald Jones was being held Thursday on a $250,000 bond in Gregg County Jail on a charge of violation of probation.
Jones' pleaded no contest in 2018 to aggravated robbery and was sentenced in the 188th District Court to 10 years of deferred adjudication, subject to a number of conditions.
The Gregg County district attorney and Probation Department on July 11 sought an adjudication of guilt after they said Jones violated nine terms of his sentence, including not reporting to his probation officer from March to June; not completing community work service from October through June; not completing and failing to pay fees for alcohol/drug education/counseling and theft prevention classes by their deadlines of 90 and 280 days; and failure to pay fees and court costs.
Jones was arrested Jan. 6, 2017, as one of three suspects in a home invasion and shooting that occurred Sept. 8, 2016.
Investigators said Jones, Sean Owens-Tombs, 20, of Longview and Trekeymain Jamal Allison, 22, of Carthage forced their way into a home on Clearwood Drive and shot a man while trying to steal drugs.