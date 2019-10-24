A 34-year-old Longview man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after police said he groped an officer's genitals during his arrest, according to the Gregg County District Attorney's Office.
Jace Martin Laws was found guilty Wednesday on two counts of assault of a peace officer.
"A jury of 12 Gregg County citizens heard evidence of how Laws resisted, assaulted and groped an officer's genitals while the officers were attempting to arrest him," the DA's office wrote on Facebook. "Additionally, the jury heard evidence that Laws had two prior felony convictions, one for aggravated robbery and the other for felony theft."
Laws remains in the Gregg County Jail charged with evading arrest, theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000, burglary of a building and burglary of a vehicle.