A 20-year-old Longview man was sentenced to 10 years of probation after pleading guilty to making a terroristic threat against Kilgore High School in 2018.
David Alexander Nelson suggested 10 years of probation to 188th District Court Judge Scott Novy after Nelson consulted in a private room with his attorney, Daryll Bennett of Longview, and family members.
Novy gave Nelson a chance to consider an eight-year prison sentence, as proposed by the the prosecution, or eight years of probation, as Bennett recommended. Novy advised Nelson eight years of probation would have tough conditions.
"He's a good kid," Bennett said after the hearing. "He just got on meth(amphetamine). He had been on meth probably five years."
Bennett said Nelson also will be required to undergo treatment for six to nine months once a bed is available at the Substance Abuse Felony Treatment Facility and attend drug court once a week at the courthouse for the duration of the probation.
Chief Felony Prosecutor Tanya Reed said afterward, "I think from what the judge gave him he does have a hard road ahead of him."
She continued, "I respect his decision. I still believe that prison time would have been more appropriate. I want the best for him. I hope this (probation) will be the best for him."
Nelson, who faced a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, also will be restricted in his use of social media as a condition of probation.
Nelson, who appeared with a shaved head and in a gray inmate suit, was arrested Oct. 26, 2018, by Kilgore police after an investigation in which officers worked with Longview police and other law enforcement agencies. He has been in the Gregg County Jail on a $500,000 bond since Oct. 28, 2018.
The threats that led to Nelson's arrest were made Oct. 24, 2018, against Kilgore High School using the Snapchat app. Nelson confessed to creating the posts as a prank, Kilgore police said in a written statement.
Threats made Oct. 25 against Longview High School led to an all-call to parents, prompting many of them to take their children home for the day.