Longview police say a man in a wheelchair trying to cross a road died Friday night after he was struck by a vehicle.
Police were dispatched to an accident with injuries involving a pedestrian at about 6:30 p.m. Friday in the 3300 block of North Fourth Street near Lowe's.
The driver fled the scene and did not return or contact police, according to a Saturday Facebook posting. The victim was transported to a Longview medical center where he died as a result of his injuries.
Police on Saturday did not release the name of the victim and said they are working to identify his next of kin as well as the vehicle that hit him.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Longview police as soon as possible by calling (903) 237-1199 or contacting Gregg County Crimestoppers at (903) 236-7867.