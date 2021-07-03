An Angleton man is charged with tampering with evidence — a human corpse — in Gregg County.
Derek Wayne Pope, 31, is charged with a grand jury indictment for tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair human corpse. The tampering with physical evidence charge is a second-degree felony.
The incident occurred June 23, 2018.
According to the indictment, Pope “did then and there knowing that an offense had been committed, namely observing and failing to report a corpse, intentionally and knowingly destroy and conceal evidence, namely a corpse, with intent to impair its verity or availability as evidence in any subsequent investigation or official proceeding relating to the offense.”
Pope was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies at about 12:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 188th District Court. He was released the same day on a $40,000 bond.
Additional details surrounding the circumstances of the charges were unavailable as of Friday.