A man was killed early Sunday in a wreck in Upshur County after his truck crashed into a tree.
Troopers responded to the wreck about 1:30 a.m. on Mink Road about 7 miles south of Pittsburg, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark.
Dark said a preliminary report showed Charles Russell Peckham, 34, of Mount Vernon was headed north on Mink Road at an unsafe speed when his pickup went off the road to the left, back across the road and off to the right and struck a tree.
Dark said Peckham was not wearing a seat belt. He was pronounced dead at the scene.