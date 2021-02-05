A Mount Pleasant man has pleaded guilty to shooting at a Longview police officer in 2018 as well as crimes and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.
Randy Carl Jeffrey, 34, was charged with attempted capital murder of a peace officer in a 2018 incident that led to an officer-involved shooting. A grand jury later indicted Jeffrey on additional charges of possession of a controlled substance, burglary of a building and theft of a firearm. He also was charged with theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions in connection to an incident in February 2018.
Jeffrey pleaded guilty Thursday in the 188th District Court.
Judge Scott Novy sentenced Jeffrey to 25 years for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a police officer. Jeffrey will have to serve at least half of the sentence before he is eligible for parole, Novy said.
“That does not mean he will be given parole,” the judge said.
Novy said the three state jail felonies — theft of a firearm, burglary of a habitation and theft of property — resulted in two years in jail sentences.
Jeffrey also was sentenced to 20 years in prison for possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance.
Novy said all of sentences will run concurrently, or at the same time.
Officer William Smeltzer was shot at several times during the Dec. 23, 2018, incident before he returned fire at Jeffrey.
Smeltzer had responded to a call for a suspicious person at about 8 p.m. that day in the 1400 block of East Marshall Avenue.
According to reports, there was a confrontation shortly after Smeltzer made contact with Jeffrey. Jeffrey fled from the officer, and Smeltzer gave chase. During the pursuit, Jeffrey began shooting at Smeltzer. The officer returned fire, striking Jeffrey and then taking him into custody.
Jeffrey sustained non-life threatening injuries, was treated and booked into the Gregg County Jail.
Smeltzer was not injured. Texas Rangers investigated the shooting and cleared Smeltzer of any wrongdoing.
“The officer was on the Zoom call and he was agreeable with the sentence,” Novy said of Thursday's virtual plea and sentencing hearing. He added that Smeltzer did not address Jeffrey, but Jeffrey did speak to the officer.
“Mr. Jeffery did apologize to the officer for putting him in harm's way,” Novy said.