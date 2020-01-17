A man wanted in connection with a homicide this past month at Lake O’ the Pines has been arrested in Indiana.
Garry Wayne Craver, 22, was arrested Wednesday in Lafayette, Indiana, according to information released Friday by Marion County Sheriff David McKnight.
Craver’s arrest is in connection with the Dec. 23 death of Charles Hickman, 39, in the Holiday Harbor area of Lake O’ the Pines, McKnight said. Suspect Jennie Lynn Paredes, 20, remains in the Marion County jail in connection with Hickman’s death. Her bond is set at $1 million.
McKnight said Craver would be brought back to Marion County to face charges.
He previously said officials believe Craver and Paredes were in a dispute Dec. 23 with Hickman at his residence.
“After receiving numerous 911 calls, deputies arrived to find Hickman deceased from apparent multiple gunshot wounds,” McKnight said. “The investigation and evidence led authorities to seek warrants for the two suspects.”