A 35-year-old Marshall man died after he lost control of his vehicle Monday night, crossed a creek and struck a tree, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
A preliminary investigation by troopers responding a 11 p.m. on Blocker Road, about 1 1/2 miles south of Marshall,indicated Robert Howard Brock was traveling north on Blocker Road at an unsafe speed and left the roadway, DPS spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark said.
Brock was pronounced dead at the scene by Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace John Oswalt and taken to Meadowbrook Funeral Home in Marshall.