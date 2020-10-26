A Marshall man was killed Sunday in a two-vehicle crash outside of Marshall.
A pickup was headed west at about 1:19 p.m. about two miles east of Marshall on U.S. 80 when, for an unknown reason, it crossed the center line and struck a pickup towing a travel trailer, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark.
The driver of the westbound pickup, Gilford Leon Nugent III, 40, of Marshall, was pronounced dead at the scene, Dark said.
The driver of the other truck, Scott Allan Roode, 33, and passenger Trissta Leeann Heptig, 33, both of Wichita, Kansas, were taken to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Marshall in stable condition.