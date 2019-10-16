A Marshall man who changed his plea to guilty to driving while intoxicated was sentenced Monday in Upshur County to 25 years in prison as a habitual offender.
Lee Roy Vance, 67, drew the long sentence as a habitual offender from 115th District Judge Dean Fowler because he had been sentenced to prison two consecutive times, Criminal District Attorney Billy Byrd said. The habitual status increased the allowable punishment range.
Vance's most recent arrest occurred Feb. 1 after Gilmer police responded to a man passed out in the middle of the road inside his vehicle, Byrd said. When he woke up, he said he thought he was at U.S. 59 and U.S. 80 in Marshall.
Officers found an open bottle of gin inside his car, Byrd said.