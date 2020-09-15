A Marshall woman is in jail on a murder charge after officials say she called 911 to report she had shot her recently separated boyfriend.
Charlene Keigi, 61, called 911 at about 4 p.m. Monday to report the ex-boyfriend was on her Chaparral Ranch Road property north of Marshall, according to information from Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Brandon Fletcher. The call was disconnected.
Keigi called back a short time later and said she had shot the man, Fletcher said. She told dispatch she would be waiting for deputies in the front yard of her home.
When deputies arrived, Keigi was detained and first aid was started on Terry Thomas, according to Fletcher. Thomas was taken by EMS to a Marshall hospital, where he later died.
An autopsy was ordered.
Investigators interviewed Keigi, who later was booked into the Harrison County Jail on a charge of murder. Her bond was set at $250,000.