Officials have found the body of 36-year-old Jamie Harper, a Harleton woman was had been missing since June 18, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.
Her body was recovered from inside her vehicle in woods off the roadway near CR 2879 and Texas 154 between Harleton and Diana.
Harrison County Chief Deputy B.J. Fletcher said contractors mowing the right of way Friday near the intersection spotted an object in tall grass in the woods. The contractors discovered it was a vehicle, realized there was someone in the driver’s seat and called 911.
"At this time, it looks like she simply ran off the road, possibly at a high rate of speed," Fletcher said. "With an eight-foot slope in the road, you couldn't see the vehicle."
Fletcher said investigators with the sheriff's office had been working on the case to the point that some would not go home for full 24-hour periods.
"Though this is incredibly sad, we are glad we are able to bring some kind of closure to the family and we offer our greatest condolences to her family and friends," he said.
Fletcher said his office had many leads throughout the past two months.
"We are so glad the vicious things we heard did not happen in or around the county," he said. "We were working so many hearsay leads against the clock to bring closure to the family."
Throughout the past two months, Longview Fire Department dive teams, Shreveport Fire Department cadaver dogs, game wardens in Harrison and Marion counties, the Office of Homeland Security, Tyler FBI, Marshall police, Texas Rangers and the Harrison County District Attorney's Office have helped in the search for Harper, Fletcher said.