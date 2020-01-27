A mistrial was declared last week after a Gregg County jury failed to reach a verdict in the trial of a Longview man charged with evading arrest.
Derrick Larry Colbert Sr., 41, faced a state jail felony indictment of evading arrest or detention with a previous conviction.
After 1 1/2 days of testimony, jurors deliberated for four hours Thursday before 124th District Judge Alfonso Charles declared a mistrial at 6:53 p.m. that evening.
As of Monday afternoon, state prosecutors had not filed to retry the case.