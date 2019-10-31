TEXARKANA — As part of a federal drug trafficking and money-laundering investigation dubbed "Operation Dirty Bird" that includes drug smuggling through Pittsburg and Mount Pleasant, three search warrants served Thursday morning in Dallas County led to the arrests of two men on federal drug and firearms charges, along with the seizure of more than 59.5 pounds of suspected cocaine; about $200,000 in cash, jewelry and luxury goods; six firearms; and five vehicles.
U.S. Attorney Joseph D. Brown on Thursday announced the search warrants linked to a drug trafficking organization in the Eastern District of Texas.
Other items seized in the searches included a large amount of ammunition, suspected marijuana and drug trafficking paraphernalia and proceeds.
Seven men now have been charged in "Operation Dirty Bird," which already has led to the seizure of nearly $350,000 in cash that was being smuggled to Mexico, more than 22 pounds of cocaine that was being smuggled from Pittsburg through Tennessee to North Carolina and more than half a pound of methamphetamine in Mount Pleasant.
Jose Armando Rosales-Bernal, 27, of Dallas, Julio Villarreal, 35, of Mesquite and Armando Moreno Jr., 30, of Roma were named in an indictment and a complaint and have been charged with conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, methamphetamine and heroin and with carrying a firearm during the drug trafficking conspiracy.
Rosales-Bernal and Villarreal were arrested Thursday morning during the execution of search warrants in Dallas and Mesquite, and they will appear in the Dallas Division of the Northern District of Texas.
Moreno was arrested Tuesday in George West, after a traffic stop revealed $349,600 in cash hidden in secret compartments in the vehicle he was driving, and he will appear in the Corpus Christi Division of the Southern District of Texas.
Rodolfo Javier Falcon, Claudia Claribel Gardea, Jose Geraldo Ornelas-Pineda and Gerardo Cabrera Ramirez previously were charged and arrested as part of the investigation.
Gardea and Ornelas-Pineda have pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing. Falcon and Ramirez are awaiting trial in the Texarkana Division of the Eastern District of Texas.
If convicted, Falcon, Rosales-Bernal, Ramirez, Villarreal and Moreno face a minimum of 10 years and as much as life in federal prison.
This case is being investigated by the Mount Pleasant office of the Texas Department of Public Safety, Criminal Investigation Division. Also helping are the Dallas office of Homeland Security Investigations; the Mesquite Police Department SWAT team; the Texas National Guard; the Texas Department of Public Safety, Highway Patrol Division and Aircraft Division; the George West Police Department; and the 23rd Judicial Drug Task Force in Dickson, Tennessee.