Officials have arrested two more people on organized crime charges in connection with an investigation and warrant execution this past month in Kilgore.
Law enforcement at about 5 a.m. on Sept. 1 served warrants at a home on Stone Road. Eight people were arrested in the raid, and officials said they were members of a criminal organization called the “59 Bounty Hunter Bloods.”
“Two of the suspects eluded us for a few weeks, but we are happy to announce we caught up to them,” Kilgore police said Monday in a post on the department’s Facebook page.
Marc Wilson and Algermon Hunter were arrested, police said.
Hunter, 31, of Gladewater, was being held Monday in Gregg County Jail on bonds totaling $635,000. Hunter is charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and bond forfeiture on two theft charges from 2017. He was arrested in Tyler, according to Kilgore police.
“Agents with the Texas DPS Anti-Gang Unit and the DeSoto Police Department arrested Marc Wilson,” they said.
Wilson was not listed Monday in Gregg County Jail online records. Bond information was not available.
“We are thankful for the assistance of our Gregg County District Attorney, as well as our Federal, State and Local Law Enforcement partners,” Kilgore police said. “Our investigation into this organization is proceeding well and we anticipate additional arrests in time.”
Could documents indicate the raid this past month was connected to gang activity and possibly an April homicide.
In a warrant served June 9 at the Parkwood Drive residence, law enforcement found a Bible from a vehicle “that included handwritten ‘drug’ notes on the pages.” Officers also found crack cocaine, powder cocaine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, more than $35,000 in cash and ammunition.
Court documents describe transportation and distribution of drugs by gang members through backpacks. Law enforcement discovered the use of “trapdoor” compartments built into the subfloor of the Parkwood Drive residence after a monitored jail call between two of the suspected gang members.
The connection between the gang members also was indicated through social media posts, according to court documents.
These suspects were arrested on charges related to organized criminal activity on Sept. 1:
• Michael Dammone Wilson, 32, of Kilgore, was charged with engaging in organized criminal activity. He was held Monday in Gregg County Jail on $1.5 million bond.
• Maceo Gill, 23, of Kilgore, was charged with engaging in organized criminal activity. He was jailed on $500,000 bond.
• Jeremy James Townlin, 29, of Kilgore, was charged with engaging in organized criminal activity; two charges of manufacture or delivery of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance; manufacture or delivery of more than 400 grams of a controlled substance; and possession of between 50 and 2,000 pounds of marijuana. He was arrested in June and held Tuesday on more than $1 million in bonds.
• Josh Townlin, 26, of Kilgore, was charged with engaging in organized criminal activity. He was held Monday on $500,000 bond.
• Brodrick Thomas, 30, Kilgore, was charged with engaging in organized criminal activity; two charges of manufacture or delivery of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance; manufacture or deliver more than 400 grams of a controlled substance; and possession of between 50 and 2,000 pounds of marijuana. Thomas was arrested in June and was held Monday on bonds totaling $750,000.
• Patrick Fitzgerald Toliver, 29, Longview, was charged with engaging in organized criminal activity; possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance; two charges of manufacture or delivery of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance; and possession of between 50 and 2,000 pounds of marijuana. He was being held on bonds totaling $800,000 and a blue warrant with no bond listed.
• Dre Theron Dennis, 30, of Longview, was charged with engaging in organized ongoing criminal activity; evading arrest detention with vehicle; possession of between 4 ounces and 5 pounds of marijuana; manufacture or delivery of more than 400 grams of a controlled substance; manufacture or delivery of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance; and tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair. He was held Monday on bonds totaling more than $1 million.
• Kevin Ross Tinney II, 21, of Overton, was charged with engaging in organized criminal activity. He was held on $500,000 bond.