A mother and her son have landed in Gregg County Jail, charged with shooting at each other, according to reports filed by the Gregg County Sheriff's Office.
Michelle Williams Preston, 56, of Kilgore was being held Wednesday on $27,000 in bonds in jail on charges of aggravated assault with a weapon on a date/family/household member, terroristic threat against a peace officer/judge and resisting arrest, search or transport, jail records show.
Shawn Phillip Moore, 36, of Kilgore was being held Wednesday in the jail on a $15,000 bond on a charge of aggravated assault with a weapon on a date/family/household member, according to jail records.
A sheriff's deputy responded at 7:35 p.m. Tuesday to the home Preston and Moore shared in the 5100 block of FM 2207 to a call about deadly conduct and questioned both suspects separately, the report said.
Moore told the deputy that Preston shot at him with a 9 mm handgun, striking his travel trailer. The deputy found two bullet holes in the travel trailer.
Moore admitted firing a BB gun at Preston, who said her son shot at her as she got out of her car when she returned to the home, the report said.
The deputy saw a small welt on the left side of Preston's stomach, and Preston told him she was struck on the left side of her head above her hairline as well, according to the report.
Preston admitted to firing the handgun toward Moore during the altercation.
The reports were not clear about who fired first.
While being placed into custody, Preston began pulling away from the deputy, became combative and resisted being escorted to the deputy's patrol unit, the report said.
While en route to the jail, Preston made numerous threats to the deputy and his family and threatened to kill him when she is released from jail, according to the report.