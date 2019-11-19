There were no human injuries, but several pets died during a house fire early this morning in Longview.
At about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, firefighters were called to a home at 209 Young Street for a reported structure fire.
Crews arrived and found fire coming out of the front and side of the home, according to a statement from Longview Fire Department.
"It took firefighters about 20 minutes to get the fire under control, There were no reported injuries, but it is believed several family pets perished in the fire," according to the statement.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and the Red Cross was notified to help the six occupants of the home who are displaced by the fire.
The Longview Fire Department responded with 3 fire engines, 2 ladder trucks, 1 ambulance and 4 support vehicles for a total of 21 personnel, according to the department.