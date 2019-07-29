Two neighbors of homicide victim Kimberly Wallace described her Monday as being a "wonderful, loving" mother and a "great" neighbor while acknowledging they did not know her well. Meanwhile, a man who has shared an address with Wallace was being held Monday on a $5 million bond in Gregg County Jail in connection with her death.
"She was a wonderful, loving mom," said a neighbor who lives in a duplex across Lake Lamond Road from Wallace's house in the 1200 block of Temple Street.
"I would say she lost her life trying to make sure that her (three) children had a wonderful life," said the neighbor, who asked to remain anonymous.
A Temple Street neighbor, who also declined to give his name, said Wallace was a "great neighbor. She got up and went to work like everybody else. She did not cause no problems or give anybody no problems."
The neighbor, who has lived on the street for 12 years, said Wallace's death Sunday at age 39 was "tragic."
Wallace's brother, Gregory Allen of Dallas and other family members gathered her personal effects Monday morning from her rental house to place them into storage. Allen referred comments about Wallace to his mother, Carol Hickman.
Hickman was unavailable for comment about her daughter, who worked as a child nutrition assistant manager at Judson STEAM Academy in Longview ISD.
Oziel Jimenez, a 14-year-old old who lives a few doors away, said he woke up at 3 a.m. Sunday to the sounds of four gunshots.
"After the police came, I heard a lady scream," he said, adding he did not know Wallace.
Longview police found Wallace dead after responding to a welfare check call at 3:19 a.m. Sunday.
Police arrested Kenneth Earl Thomas Jr., 41, after a shootout Sunday evening near Broughton Park in which he was injured. No offers were injured.
Police obtained a murder warrant for Thomas from the 307th District Court on Sunday afternoon when officers found him in the park in the 1200 block of El Paso Street.
When police confronted Thomas, he began shooting at four officers, who returned fire, according to a statement from police.
Thomas was wounded twice, was treated for injuries that were not life threatening and released back into police custody.
The officer-involved shooting of Thomas has been turned over to the Texas Rangers for investigation.
In following police department policy, the four officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave with pay during the investigation by the Rangers. The police department has not released the officers' names.
It was the first officer-involved shooting in Longview since December, when a city police officer was placed on leave after the shooting of Randy Carl Jeffrey, 33, of Mount Pleasant during a confrontation on East Marshall Avenue in which he shot at officers.
Jeffrey, who receives injuries that did not threaten his life, had been in the Gregg County Jail on attempted capital murder of a peace officer and six other charges between Christmas Eve and July 24, when he was released to the custody of another agency.
The death of Wallace is the fourth homicide in Longview this year. Kristy Nicole Perez, 38, and her mother, Lori Susan Perez, 58, were killed Feb. 19 at Kristy Perez's home in the 1700 block of Loring Lane.
Marcos Solis, 23, was found dead April 21 in the Belaire Manor Apartments where he lived.