Longview police arrested a 24-year-old New York man Monday and charged him with trying to rape a hotel employee, according to a report.
Kamar A. Massaoudou was being held Wednesday in Gregg County Jail on a $20,000 bond with conditions on a charge of sexual assault, jail records show.
Police arrested Massaoudou after responding at 4:30 a.m. Monday to a hotel on Spur 63 to a call about a sexual assault, the report said.
The victim told police Massaoudou called the front desk to say his shower did not work, and she went to his room to show him how to turn on the water, the report said.
She tried to run from the room after he pushed her down, but he dragged her by the hair back into the room and forced himself on her, the report said.
She told police she ran from the room after Massaoudou got distracted, and she called 911, the report said.