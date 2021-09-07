No one was injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon in downtown Longview that left a vehicle overturned.

Longview police and fire personnel responded to a call for a crash just after 4 p.m. at South and High streets, where one vehicle flipped. 

Longview police spokesman Brandon Thornton said no injuries were reported, and no one was transported to a hospital.

"The flipped vehicle failed to yield the right of way to the other vehicle," Thornton said, adding that the flipped car tried to make a right turn at the red light. 

The vehicle flipped onto the grass on the side of High Street. 

Recommended for You


Courtney Stern is a public safety reporter covering a wide range of topics. She grew up in Baltimore and later earned a journalism degree from the University of Miami. Stern moved to East Texas from Iowa with her husband and two dogs, Pebbles and Bam Bam.