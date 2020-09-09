Officers on Wednesday arrested two people and seized more than 30 grams of methamphetamine, prescription pills, a prohibited short-barrel shotgun and a stolen firearm while serving a warrant in Marshall.
Harrison County Sheriff’s Office SWAT officers served the warrant in the 200 block of Hays Road, according to Chief Deputy Brandon Fletcher.
Officers arrested Brandi Michelle Rushton, 37, and Calvin Lewis Manning, 40, both of Marshall, and booked them into the Harrison County Jail. Rushton and Manning were being held Wednesday each on charges of possession of between four and 200 grams of a controlled substance, possession of a prohibited weapon, theft of a firearm and two counts of possession of a dangerous drug. Bond information was not available.
Fletcher said the search warrant was issued after an investigation by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office narcotic investigators.