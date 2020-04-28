A Harrison County deputy responding Monday to a 911 call entered a home in Uncertain after hearing someone inside call for help and found two people who had been shot and the shooter still inside.
The deputy responded at 11:34 p.m. to the call on Jackson Arms Road to check on occupants at a home, according to Harrison County Chief Deputy Brandon Fletcher.
Fletcher said the officer knocked on the door and heard a voice from inside say, “help.” The deputy entered the home and found a 79-year-old woman and 64-year-old man who had both been shot.
The man told the deputy the shooter was still in the home, Fletcher said.
Deputies searched and found Carl Dwain Dunn, 53, under a bed inside the home. Dunn, who is the son of one victim and nephew of the other, appeared to be intoxicated at the time.
Dunn was booked into the Harrison County Jail on two counts of aggravated assault family violence with a weapon.
The victims were flown to LSU Health in Shreveport.