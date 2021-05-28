A search warrant near Tatum related to a methamphetamine distribution investigation led to the arrest of three people, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.
Justin Rube Sharp, 35, Ashley Jean Mooty, 30, and Keshia Kennedy, 35, were arrested Thursday in the 17000 CR 2187 outside of Tatum.
Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez said in a statement the department sized drugs and drug paraphernalia during the bust, including about 15 grams of suspected methamphetamine, pipes, two firearms, about 60 grams of psilocybin mushrooms and an injectable anesthetic.
“Additional arrests are expected as the investigation continues,” Valdez said in a Facebook post.
Sharp, 35, was held on $45,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance. Mooty, 30, was held on $7,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Kennedy, 35, of Kilgore, was arrested on a Gregg County warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was held Friday in Gregg County Jail without bond. The offense date was listed in jail records as Feb. 29, 2020.