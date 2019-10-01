ELDERVILLE — Rusk County authorities are on the hunt for two unidentified men who reportedly robbed a gas station customer at gunpoint early Tuesday.
The robbery happened before daybreak at Clayton’s Mini Mart, located at 15785 Texas 322 near the East Texas Regional Airport.
Deputies responding to the scene said that two men who were wearing masks — one man holding a firearm — approached a patron at the gas pumps, demanded money and assaulted the patron.
The suspects' vehicle appears to be a dark-colored sedan that left traveling east on FM 2011 towards Lake Cherokee. “We are asking for your assistant in attempting to gain any information on the two unidentified people and their vehicle,” according to a media statement.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 657-3581.