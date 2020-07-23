Officials on Thursday identified a man who was arrested in connection with a recent fatal hit-and-run crash in Upshur County.
James Martin Morris, 57, of Pittsburg was being held in the Upshur County Jail on a charge of criminally negligent homicide, according to Texas Department of Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark.
Dark credited the Wednesday arrest of Morris to tips from the public after she released photos of a suspect and information about the wreck that happened this past Friday.
Troopers responded at 11:22 a.m. to the crash on U.S. 271 about three miles north of Gilmer, Dark said.
A preliminary investigation showed a black pickup was headed north of U.S. 271 in the inside lane when it made an unsafe lane change and struck the back of a car, Dark said. The impact caused the car to cross into southbound lanes, where it was hit by a tractor-trailer.
The driver of the car, 38-year-old Frederick Fountain of Irving, was taken to UT Health in Tyler, where he later died.
The driver of the pickup left the scene.